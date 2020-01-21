Peterborough businesses win award for offering healthier options

Two Peterborough businesses have won Healthier Options Awards, a new accreditation given by Peterborough City Council to food outlets which make healthy changes to their menus.

Pizza Parlour in Cowgate and Netherton Fisheries in Ledbury Road received special certificates this week for achieving the accolade.

Cllr Walsh at Netherton Fisheries

Among some of the menu changes at Pizza Parlour are half size pizzas and smaller pasta portions. Customers can substitute chips for salad, have starters as main courses and enjoy a low sugar dessert.

Staff are now cooking with rape seed oil in their deep fat fryer, using lean mince beef in spaghetti bolognese and using a maximum salt content of 50g per 20kg of dough.

Chef Andrew Tedder said: “We are seeing more and more customers looking for healthy options and had already starting providing them. Through this scheme we’ve added more options and winning the award is fantastic. Whenever you make changes or introduce new dishes, the most important thing is the taste remains great and our customers have been very positive.”

Customers at Netherton Fisheries are enjoying their new menu additions including a ‘lite bite menu’ of smaller portions, salads available as side orders and low fat sauces and spreads. Chips are now cooked at 175 degrees and shaken and drained to remove excess fat.

Manager Marcus Smith said: “By making small changes to our menu, we have been able to offer a variety of healthy options to our customers, meaning they can still enjoy the great taste of fish and chips, while reducing their fat or salt levels.

“The Healthier Options Award is a great initiative. It’s easy for businesses to get involved in and gives customers the option to make healthier choices.”

Councillor Irene Walsh, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “The Healthier Options Award is a chance for local businesses to get involved in the fight to tackle issues, such as obesity and really doing something about it by looking at their menus and making changes which will help their customers to stay healthy.”

The Healthier Options Award is free for any business to apply for. Winning businesses get a sticker for their door, a logo for their website and social media channels and their details uploaded to the Healthier Options website www.healthier-options.org.uk

Any businesses that would like to discuss becoming a member of the Healthier Options Scheme can email foodandsafety@peterborough.gov.uk or call 01733 207184.