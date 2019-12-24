Peterborough business owner funds Christmas party for children with disabilites

A spectacular Christmas gift from Siva, who paid for Christmas party at Activity World for families with Family Voice Peterborough.

Thievanayagam (Siva) Sivarajah, owns a series of Peterborough businesses including Nisa shops, hired out Activity World for families to enjoy a Christmas party.

Making an elusive early appearance, Father Christmas and Mrs Clause also handed out gifts to the youngsters.

In cooperation with Family Voice Peterborough, a charity who provides addition support for children with disabilities or additional needs, the event was a huge success. As dozens of families came together to celebrate Christmas, create new friendships and enjoy some quality time as families.

Siva said: "I love to give back to the community and it's so important to support local charities, especially in areas where my customers are."

There was nothing but thanks from all the families who attended. Amy Hughes, who came with her daughter Esme said: "It was really great. Thank you so, so much to the organisers who did a great job. A great group of people: mums, dads, kids and babies from different backgrounds and abilities, being able to play with confidence, and see Santa! It was just all round lovely."