News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Peterborough burglar caught red-handed by boss as his arms were filled with stolen items from his home

DC George Corney said burglary can “devastate” victims for years
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST
Left: Sokolov pictured on CCTV trying to hide his identity before disconnecting the victim's security camera - and pictured right: his custody photo (images: Cambridgeshire Police).Left: Sokolov pictured on CCTV trying to hide his identity before disconnecting the victim's security camera - and pictured right: his custody photo (images: Cambridgeshire Police).
Left: Sokolov pictured on CCTV trying to hide his identity before disconnecting the victim's security camera - and pictured right: his custody photo (images: Cambridgeshire Police).

A burglar who targeted his former employer’s home, before being caught red-handed with arms full of stolen items, has been jailed.

Eduard Sokolov, of Eastfield Grove, Peterborough, was caught on CCTV adjusting the angle and then disconnecting the security camera at the man’s home in Eye on 16 June – three days before he broke in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His victim had visited hospital for an appointment on the day his house was targeted, and when he returned less than two hours later, he spotted Sokolov leaving with arms filled with his possessions.

A friend who was with the man gave chase through a nearby supermarket car park and managed to retrieve a stolen air rifle, which had been left as Sokolov fled.

Most Popular

Items not recovered included a tablet for car diagnostics worth about £350, an Apple laptop worth £600, a Samsung phone worth £500, a gold necklace and bracelet worth £500, a silver and gold watch worth £350 and car keys for a Mercedes Benz.

Sokolov, 31, was arrested and refused to answer questions but on 1 July admitted burglary and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on 15 August, police today confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was handed a total of 10 months in prison after it was revealed he had also breached a previous suspended sentence imposed last year.

DC George Corney, who investigated, said: “Sokolov denied any wrongdoing but was caught red-handed by the very man he chose to target.

“Burglary feels like an invasion of your own home – the place you should feel safest.

“It can have a huge impact on victims, not only because of sentimental items that are stolen and irreplaceable, but it can devastate them for years after as they no longer feel safe.

“This is why tackling it is one of our priorities and we are working hard every day to bring offenders before the courts.”