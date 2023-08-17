Left: Sokolov pictured on CCTV trying to hide his identity before disconnecting the victim's security camera - and pictured right: his custody photo (images: Cambridgeshire Police).

A burglar who targeted his former employer’s home, before being caught red-handed with arms full of stolen items, has been jailed.

Eduard Sokolov, of Eastfield Grove, Peterborough, was caught on CCTV adjusting the angle and then disconnecting the security camera at the man’s home in Eye on 16 June – three days before he broke in.

His victim had visited hospital for an appointment on the day his house was targeted, and when he returned less than two hours later, he spotted Sokolov leaving with arms filled with his possessions.

A friend who was with the man gave chase through a nearby supermarket car park and managed to retrieve a stolen air rifle, which had been left as Sokolov fled.

Items not recovered included a tablet for car diagnostics worth about £350, an Apple laptop worth £600, a Samsung phone worth £500, a gold necklace and bracelet worth £500, a silver and gold watch worth £350 and car keys for a Mercedes Benz.

Sokolov, 31, was arrested and refused to answer questions but on 1 July admitted burglary and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on 15 August, police today confirmed.

He was handed a total of 10 months in prison after it was revealed he had also breached a previous suspended sentence imposed last year.

DC George Corney, who investigated, said: “Sokolov denied any wrongdoing but was caught red-handed by the very man he chose to target.

“Burglary feels like an invasion of your own home – the place you should feel safest.

“It can have a huge impact on victims, not only because of sentimental items that are stolen and irreplaceable, but it can devastate them for years after as they no longer feel safe.