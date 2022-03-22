Peterborough boy (11) labelled hero after saving mum’s life when she had a stroke

Rhiannon Liddle (32) was at home on the morning of March 11 when she suffered the stroke. She lives in her Westwood home with son Kai - and he was on hand to provide vital first aid, and call an ambulance.

Proud mum Rhiannon has now labelled the lad as a hero.

She said: “It was March 11, and I woke up to take him to school at about 7am, but I couldn’t get out of bed. I tried to call for Kai, but nothing was coming out of my mouth.

Kai and his mum

“He came into my room, and I was having seizures. I got up but fell on the floor. He put me in the recovery position, and then held my tongue down so I would not swallow it. “He called the ambulance on my phone, and my mum on his phone, so there would be someone to look after him when the ambulance came.”

Kai - who says he either wants to be a footballer or a paramedic when he grows up - said; “Mum called me in, and she said she couldn’t feel her side. She got up and she fell on the floor.

“I put her in the recovery position and held her tongue down, and called the paramedics. “I knew what to do because I have seen it on the TV.

“I was panicking a bit, but trying to stay calm.

“The paramedics said I had done a good job.”

Rhiannon was taken to hospital, where it was confirmed she had had a stroke.

She spent about a week in hospital, before being allowed to come home on Saturday.

Thankfully, she has been told she will likely make a full recovery - with the help of Kai at home.

She said: “It will be a long road to recovery. I get out of breath very quickly, and have to use a mobility scooter for a while and my speech is a bit slurred.

“But I have been told I could make a full recovery in the space of about a year. If Kai had not found me and done what he did, it could have been a lot worse. He save my life.

“He was allowed to come into hospital every day and see me, and we did a few video calls too.

“He has been putting the washing in, helping with the cooking and the medication that I am on.

“I have been sleeping on the sofa because I can’t get up stairs, and he has set up camp on the floor. He’s been a real hero.

“It will be very difficult for him, because we are both very active. He is football mad, and we often go out to kick a ball about.”

Kai returned to school on Monday, with teachers praising him for what he had done.

Rhiannon said she did not know where Kai learnt his life saving skills from. She said: “He watches Helicopter ER, but I don’t know where else he could have got the information from.

“My dad is quite poorly, but he has never had anything to do with caring for him - but maybe he took a keen interest in that.

“I am really proud of him. I’ve bought him a couple of new Playstation games, and given him a big of extra pocket money.