Peterborough boardwalks at Thorpe Meadows closed due to safety concerns
The Jetty at the Peterborough Boadwalks at Thorpe Meadows has been closed off to residents due to safety concerns.
Peterborough City Council said some of the wood on the walks had rotted, and there were also a number of loose planks.
A spokesperson for the authority said: “The Jetty, Boardwalks in Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough has been fenced off this morning after a structural appraisal highlighted safety concerns.
“Inspectors found loose planks and wood rot to some of the supporting timber beams. Fencing has been erected this morning to close the area off to the public while the council evaluates the next steps.
“Vegetation will be cleared to ensure a path still remains around The Jetty and access to the water will remain down the concrete slope.”