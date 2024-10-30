Peterborough boardwalks at Thorpe Meadows closed due to safety concerns

Fencing has been erected this morning to close the area off to the public

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jetty at the Peterborough Boadwalks at Thorpe Meadows has been closed off to residents due to safety concerns.

Peterborough City Council said some of the wood on the walks had rotted, and there were also a number of loose planks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The Jetty, Boardwalks in Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough has been fenced off this morning after a structural appraisal highlighted safety concerns.

The jetty has been closed off to the public

“Inspectors found loose planks and wood rot to some of the supporting timber beams. Fencing has been erected this morning to close the area off to the public while the council evaluates the next steps.

“Vegetation will be cleared to ensure a path still remains around The Jetty and access to the water will remain down the concrete slope.”