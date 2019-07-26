Peterborough bin collections hit by record temperatures

Rubbish collections in part of Peterborough were unable to be carried out yesterday due to the extreme heat.

A number of areas of the city did not have their bins collected because of the hot temperatures - with some areas in Peterborough which were due to have their bins collected today now having to wait until tomorrow as the crews catch up.

A spokesperson for Aragon Direct Services said: “Due to the extremely warm weather yesterday we were unable to empty refuse bins in the following locations; Howland and Birchwood in Orton Goldhay, Ashleigh, Borthwick Park, Cherryfields, Ham Lane, Five Arches, Lyndale Park, Napier Place, The Rookery and Whitewater in Orton Wistow.

“Crews were also unable to collect recycling bins in Potters Way, Fengate, South Street and the roads adjoining.

“Crews are returning today to empty these refuse / recycling bins that were missed.

“We also expect that part of Stanground will be left today due to the catch up. Residents who do not have their bins collected today should leave bins out for a Saturday collection.”