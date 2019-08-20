Peterborough Beer Festival will be out of this world

Thousands of punters will descend on Peterborough Embankment to celebrate a beer festival that will be out of this world.

The 42nd Peterborough Beer Festival gets underway today, with hundreds of ales, ciders and gins for visitors to try. This year the festival is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landings, with a space themed glass available to visitors. Along with the huge variety of drinks, there will also be live music throughout the week, and fairground rides open to visitors. The festival opens its doors this afternoon for trade guests, with general admission starting at 5.30pm tonight. For more information, including opening times and ticket prices visit www.peterborough-camra.org.uk

1. Peterborough Beer Festival 2019 Peterborough Beerfest 2019,'Embankment, Peterborough'Tuesday 20 August 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

2. Peterborough Beer Festival 2018 Peterborough Beer Festival 2018 at the Embankment. Serving beers Richard Bird EMN-180825-094831009 Midlands johnston press resell Buy a Photo

3. Peterborough Beer Festival 2018 Peterborough Beer Festival 2018. EMN-180821-215234009 Midlands johnston press resell Buy a Photo

4. Peterborough Beer Festival 2018 Peterborough Beer Festival 2018. EMN-180821-214936009 Midlands johnston press resell Buy a Photo

View more