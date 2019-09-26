Peterborough bar to host Thomas Cook worker’s engagement party for free after job loss forced him to cancel booking

A Thomas Cook employee who was forced to cancel his engagement party after losing his job at the travel giant has said he is “eternally grateful” after the venue offered to host the bash for free.

Adam Stacey, who worked for the company in Peterborough for 11 years before the firm’s collapse on Monday, was looking forward to celebrating his upcoming nuptials with fiancée Yara Forster at Harry’s Café and Bar in Northminster until he received the devastating news that he was now unemployed.

Adam Stacey and fianc�e Yara Forster

However, there was at least some relief after receiving the crushing news when he heard that the venue would let his booking go ahead for free, and help pay for the DJ.

Adam, who worked in several departments for Thomas Cook, wants to say thank you to the bar’s owner Mary Boyle.

He said: “I will be eternally thankful for the amazing support and kindness that has been shown to me and my fiancée from Mary.

“After the news of losing my job at Thomas Cook on Monday I had to cancel my engagement party due to having to be careful with what I spend over the next couple of months.

“After hearing what had happened Mary has kindly offered to give us the venue for free and help pay for the DJ so we can still have the engagement party I was dreaming of having at the same location I had asked Yara to be my girlfriend.

“Mary, you are truly one of the kindest people I have ever met. Thank you so much.”

Adam admitted he was also touched by the huge generosity shown by the Peterborough business community to Thomas Cook employees. This includes free fitness classes at T2 Fit thanks to personal trainer Travis Brown.

He added: “I just wanted to say I have been overwhelmed with the local business support that has been shown to Thomas Cook employees. I am still in a state of shock after losing my job, but the support shown by the businesses in Peterborough has really helped me through.

“I for one will be using companies like (taxi firm) Peterborough Cars for life.”

Thomas Cook staff have been going to Harry’s for their Christmas party for many years, and this time the venue will host it for free. Employees can also get free entry this Saturday.

Manager Peter Bell said: “Thomas Cook has been a big part of Peterborough for so many years. It must have been horrific for people to lose their jobs.

“Adam and Yara booked with us in good faith and this is the least we can do. We just wanted to give something back.”

