Peterborough bar forced to close by burst pipe on Bridge Street

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Oct 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 14:20 BST
Bijou in Peterborough city centre is temporarily closed but to a burst pipe on Bridge Street.

The pipe first burst on Monday morning (October 13) and left the bar on Bridge Street on with a flooded basement, forcing the bar to close while Anglian Water and UK Power Networks attended the scene.

Several paving stones have been removed on Bridge Street and the pipe has been repaired overnight, while staff at the bar have been working hard to ensure Bijou can reopen as quickly as possible.

Hopes are that this can be as soon as Wednesday (October 15).

Bijou Bar on Bridge Street.placeholder image
Bijou Bar on Bridge Street.

Co-owner Tom Owen said: “We spent all on Monday night pumping water out from the basement bar, we’ve had the dehumidifier working and we have had the electrician round the replace a few bits.

"All has been going well and we hope to be able to reopen as soon as Wednesday.”

Updates and events at Bijou can be found at www.bijoupeterborough.co.uk.

