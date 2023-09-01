Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2023: Our finalists are announced
The finalists have been announced for the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2023 that recognise and celebrate the hard work of our apprentices, their mentors and employers.
The awards, which are hosted by the Peterborough Telegraph, celebrate those who have excelled in their chosen fields and inspired others to consider embarking on an apprenticeship scheme.
All finalists across the 13 categories will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on September 14 where the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Holiday Inn West Thorpe Wood, in Peterborough.
The finalists were selected by a panel of industry experts who this year were delighted to see a 100 per cent rise in the number of applicants from which to compile their shortlist of award nominations.
The event is sponsored by Headline Sponsor, Compare the Market, Inspire Education Group, Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough, Baker Perkins, Diligenta, and Growth Works with Skills.
The finalists for the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2023:
Training Provider of the Year sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough
Diligenta
Instep UK
LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers powered by Travis Perkins plc
SME Employer of the Year sponsored by Growth Works with Skills
EML Electrical Contractors Limited
Evolving Networks Limited
Locks and Shades
Large Employer of the Year sponsored by Inspire Education Group
Allison Homes
Compare The Market
Diligenta Ltd
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Aidan Tipton, Diligenta
Laura Leigh, Compare the Market
Mark Boyt, Diligenta
Nelson Rodrigues, ABI Agri
Raul Petroiu, Diligenta
Mentor of the Year sponsored by Compare the Market
Abbey Walden, Diligenta
Jemma Ridlington, Locks and Shades
Joseph Romasiuk, Diligenta
Matt Coleman, EML Electrical Contractors Limited
Nigel Wilkinson, Baker Perkins
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Mark Boyt, Diligenta
Tori-Paige Chapman, Realise Finance
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Compare the Market
Heather Clappison, Peterborough City Council
Kay Kaur, Peterborough City Council
Louise Jones, Anglia Ruskin University
Mollie Godfrey, Hicks Family Martial Arts School
Noel Howard, Terri -Ann Harte, Emma Bayliff, Harriet Firth, Alex Mears - group nomination Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust)
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Baker Perkins
James Barrett, Baker Perkins
Kevin Bonsor, Perkins Engines
Rhys Ockwell, Baker Perkins
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Ciara Ruane-Fountain, Burmor Construction
Connor Telford, Reaction Plumbing & Heating
Flynn Steel, Q Brickwork
Hayden Jelfs, Anglian Water
Leland Moore, Allison Homes
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Carlos Sousa, BGL Insurance
Ella Ross, Locks and Shades
Mickey Ghebrhiwet, British Sugar
Advanced Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Diligenta
Ashad Asif, HS Solicitors
Brendan Quinn, PJ Thory Ltd
Holly Bird
Khatija Mahmood, Diligenta
Thomas Sharman, Chartered Institute of Credit Management
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Aidan Tipton, Diligenta
Emily Haskins, Diligenta
Raul Petroiu, Diligenta
Tyan Mason, Anglian Water
Degree Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough
Abbi Pacey, Baker Perkins
Dean Gosling, Baker Perkins Ltd
Georgia Goodrum, Good Sense Research
Heather Clappison, Peterborough City Council
Kay Kaur, Peterborough City Council
Nelson Rodrigues, AB Agri