Peterborough Apprentice Awards 2019 - the winners

Peterborough Apprentice Awards Roll of Honour

Engineering/manufacturing apprentice of the year, presented by the Peterborough Telegraph - Zoe Leeder (Perkins Engines); Business and law apprentice of the year, presented by the Peterborough Telegraph - Myles Phillips (Moore Stephens); Intermediate apprentice of the year, sponsored by Peterborough Regional College - Elliemay Pettit (BGL); Higher or degree apprentice of the year, sponsored by the Cambridgeshire Apprentice Ambassador Network - Bethany Rawlinson (BGL); Regional apprentice of the year, sponsored by Openreach - Jordan Wright (Perkins Engines); Rising star, sponsored by iMET - Chloe Bray (NetSupport); Mentor of the year, sponsored by Cross Keys Homes - Monika Wiacek (Codem); SME employer of the year, sponsored by City College - OAL; Large employer of the year, sponsored by BGL - HM Passport Office; Diversity and inclusion award, sponsored by Coca-Cola European Partners - Cross Keys Homes; Training provider/programme of the year, sponsored by New Theatre Peterborough - City College Peterborough. Thanks to the following: Janet Bristow, City College Peterborough, Jo Sainsbury, iMET, Lynda Murawski, Cross Key Homes, Mark Rainbow, Openreach, Sarah Anstiss, The Skills Service, Suzanne Gilbert, BGL Group, Verity Swinscoe, Peterborough College, Stuart Gibbons, Cambridgeshire Apprentice Ambassador Network, Helen Cartmel, Coca-Cola European Partners. Headline sponsor: Openreach; Associate Partner: iMET. Event supporters: Opportunity Peterborough and the Skills Service

