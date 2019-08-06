Peterborough Amazon worker wins £10k every month for the next 30 years on National Lottery game

An Amazon worker from Peterborough is celebrating after he won £10,000 every month for the next 30 years - a cool £3.6 million.

Dean Weymes (24) scooped the huge top prize while playing Set For Life for the first time online at national-lottery.co.uk on Monday last week (July 29).

A stunned Dean said he could not believe what he was seeing when he realised he had matched all numbers and a Life Ball.

The film and theatre buff said: “It is just incredible. I am 24 and I am now literally set for life!

“After discovering my win I knew exactly what I was going to do next. Getting £10,000 every month allows me to start working through my bucket list.

“I have always wanted to fulfil my dream to become a script writer and this now allows me the freedom to do it. I didn’t have to give it a second thought – I quit my current role so I can begin to work on the job I have always wanted.

“It is an incredible feeling that I will be getting £10,000 every month for 30 years – I literally am living the dream!”

Dean, who worked shifts and weekends in the transport team at Amazon before the win, added: “I studied screen writing at university as this has always been a passion of mine but I have never been able to do anything with this.

“It was always my dream to become a script writer. I love films and the theatre and now I can do something with this! I can turn my passion into a job – something I never thought I could do!”

Dean says at the top of his bucket list is a hot air balloon ride and a tandem sky dive: “I cannot actually believe that I am really going to be able to do these things – and do them right now. Everything still seems quite unreal – the news really is still sinking in.”

Dean, who currently lives with his sister, Sarah, who introduced him to Set For Life, says a deposit for a home of his own is also high on the priority list, together with a family trip to Disneyland.

He added, “I have a trip already booked for Disneyland Paris with my sister, brother-in-law and nephew– and this win will mean lots of extra spending money. I am now worry free for the rest of my life!”

Dean’s winning numbers were: 18, 21, 23, 34, 39 and the Life Ball: 3.

Set For Life from The National Lottery costs £1.50 per line to play. Draws take place every Monday and Thursday.

