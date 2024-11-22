Peterborough Age UK charity shop launches 'Together, we’re not alone' campaign to support elderly people struggling with loneliness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough’s Age UK charity shop in Werrington has launched a campaign to raise awareness of loneliness amongst older people this Christmas.

The campaign is also aimed at raising much-needed funds for the Charity’s support services, which include its Telephone Friendship Service, The Silver Line Helpline and Advice Line.

Age UK offers a vital lifeline to older people who often have no one else to turn to, providing friendship, support and advice to older people experiencing loneliness at Christmas and throughout the year.

Age UK Werrington has launched its Christmas campaign.

With Christmas approaching the Age UK shop in Werrington is encouraging locals to pop in to pick up a festive bargain. From presents for even the hardest-to-please recipient to party outfits and accessories, the Age UK Werrington shop has a range of items to help make the holidays extra special this year.

Feelings of loneliness and social isolation can become more common as people get older due to bereavement, health issues or financial challenges. Last year, Age UK found that nearly 1.4 million of those 65 and over said they felt more isolated at Christmas than any other time of the year.

Marta Wozniak Manager at the Age UK Werrington shop, said: “We’re excited for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.

"Not only will you be picking up a bargain, you’ll also be helping Age UK raise funds to continue supporting lonely older people.

"Please pop in and support the Charity this Christmas so that we can help change the lives of older people and show them that together, we’re not alone.”

With prices starting at just £14.99 the Mystery Boxes contain a mix of new products donated by corporate supporters including branded clothing, fitness products, tech items, high value toys and beauty products. Boxes will be themed by the items inside including Beauty, Kids, Homeware, Tech and Fitness and money raised will go towards the Charity’s work supporting older people.

The Age UK Werrington shop is also asking the public to donate any unwanted, quality items that they no longer need. When donating people can make their donations worth an extra 25% for the Charity by signing up to Gift Aid.

Simply filling out a basic form when dropping off donations means Age UK will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donated goods.

To find about more about volunteering at AgeUK, visit https://www.ageuk.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer/shop-volunteer/