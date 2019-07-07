Peterborough accountants ‘step up’ for city-based charity

Staff at Peterborough firm Saffrey Champness, based at Unex House in Rivergate, have been taking on a step challenge with teams aiming to walk two million steps in the space of one month.

The accountancy firm has been raising cash for Peterborough-based charity Deafblind UK, and raised more than £1,300. Staff took part in dog walks and other events to boost their step count – with prizes for the teams who did most steps.

For more visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/displayCharityCampaignPage.action?charityCampaignUrl=SafferyDeafblind