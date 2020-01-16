Pet lovers raise £5k for rescued Peterborough cats

Peterborough is officially a city of pet lovers after colleagues and customers at Pets At Home Peterborough raised £4,965 for Support Adoption For Pets’ Santa Paws fundraising appeal.

Since the nationwide fundraiser launched on November 22 last year, both colleagues and customers in Pets At Home Peterborough helped raise money for pets at Peterborough Cat Rescue over the festive period.

Two cats previously looked after by Peterborough Cat Rescue

The appeal, which ran until Christmas Eve, gave customers at Pets At Home Peterborough the opportunity to donate funds for pets spending Christmas at Peterborough Cat Rescue, along with other Pets at Home stores across the UK, which were also supporting their local rescues.

The annual Santa Paws appeal marked the final fundraising event of 2019 for Support Adoption For Pets, and in total raised a huge £1.9 million in Pets at Home stores nationwide.

Due to Pets at Home Peterborough’s fundraising efforts throughout 2019, a cheque for £3,756 will also be awarded to Peterborough Cat Rescue.

Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager Amy Wilson said: “Every year we set ambitious fundraising targets for our Santa Paws appeal, but in 2019 in particular our new Charity of the Year partnerships allowed rescues and their local Pets at Home stores to build even stronger relationships to raise these vital funds.

“We would like to thank everybody who made a donation in Peterborough. Your help and continued support in 2019 brought wagging tails and smiles, not just at Christmas but all year round, to the lives of pets who need it most.”