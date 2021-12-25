Performer donates gig fees to help children’s mental health charity in Peterborough.
Putting others first this Christmas, Audrey Stamp donated her earnings from a Christmas party to the Young People’s Counselling Service charity.
Performer Audrey Stamp donated her earnings for a gig at the Empowering Arts Support and Social Group Christmas party to Young People’s Counselling Service to help young people with their mental health this festive period. For Audrey, the event is her ‘favourite of the year’, where she performed as a duo with good friend Stevie Bull some hits from the 60s, Motown and Christmas songs. Audrey, who now lives in Folksworth, used to live in Yaxley where YPCS is based. She said: “It’s a very special gig. Everyone joined in with Christmas songs and had a dance. It’s great fun! YPCS are dear to me because I have a granddaughter who along with thousands of other young people are suffering from anxiety and sadness after the last couple of years. There are teenagers who should be having the time of their lives but they are struggling. It breaks my heart so I will do anything in any way I can do to help. Even if if just helps one child it makes me feel like I am helping.”
“YPCS were thrilled to hear Audrey had chosen our charity to donate her fee to, Audrey has supported YPCS over a number of years in varying ways, it is lovely to know that local people are aware of our work in the community and want to support us, thank you again Audrey.
“Every funding donation is so important, especially at this time with the referral number increasing daily. We are hoping that local people and businesses can continue to support us either in this way or by choosing YPCS as their charity of the year”