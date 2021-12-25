Performer donates gig fees to help children’s mental health charity in Peterborough.

Performer Audrey Stamp donated her earnings for a gig at the Empowering Arts Support and Social Group Christmas party to Young People’s Counselling Service to help young people with their mental health this festive period. For Audrey, the event is her ‘favourite of the year’, where she performed as a duo with good friend Stevie Bull some hits from the 60s, Motown and Christmas songs. Audrey, who now lives in Folksworth, used to live in Yaxley where YPCS is based. She said: “It’s a very special gig. Everyone joined in with Christmas songs and had a dance. It’s great fun! YPCS are dear to me because I have a granddaughter who along with thousands of other young people are suffering from anxiety and sadness after the last couple of years. There are teenagers who should be having the time of their lives but they are struggling. It breaks my heart so I will do anything in any way I can do to help. Even if if just helps one child it makes me feel like I am helping.”