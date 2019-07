A number of people fell ill at Peterborough Lido in today’s hot weather.

The BBC reported people were vomiting, while Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes said there had also been reports of people collapsing in the hot weather.

Earlier today Vivacity, who run the Lido, said they had closed the doors to the popular attraction, as it had reached capacity.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Vivacity for comment.