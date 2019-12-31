Pensioner’s Christmas wish comes true after being reunited with long lost friend who has sent him cards for past 20 years

After receiving a Christmas card every year for the past 20 years, David Housden (90) was desperate to reunite with a long lost friend. And thanks to a Peterborough Telegraph appeal his Christmas wish came true.

Upon hearing of the heartfelt appeal Collette Tooley got in touch and was shocked at the number of emails and messages she had received.

RELATED: Pensioner (90) desperate to reunite with long lost Peterborough friend who has sent him Christmas cards for past 20 years

She said: “When I first met David and Mary it was 1992. I think it’s so sweet there are so many people helping us. I was taken aback at first but I will definitely reconnect with him. The last time he saw my daughter was when she was three years old.”

Collette now lives in Spalding with her husband Mervyn and their daughter Jade has now moved out.

David befriended Collette around 25 years ago. After moving to Elton with his wife, who has since passed away, the couple took Collette in and helped her to rebuild her life.

He recalled: “She was going through a hard time and we looked after her. The cards have always been the first to arrive.”

For years David has received Christmas cards from Collette - whose surname he could not remember - though each year there was never a return address., prompting his appeal

Though Collette had received some cards in return throughout the years, she had not received a card for some time so had always wondered of David’s current circumstances. They plan on meeting in the new year and her family have sent David a letter in the meanwhile.

David was truly delighted with the news that Collette had been in touch. He said: “It will be so nice to see her. It is absolutely marvellous. I’ve received a letter which was unexpected and we do hope to meet in the new year.”

The PT article with David’s appeal received nearly 700 shares with dozens of readers getting in touch to help locate Collette.