Pensioner (90) desperate to reunite with long lost Peterborough friend who has sent him Christmas cards for past 20 years

After receiving a Christmas card every year for the last 20 years, David Housden (90) is desperate to reunite with a long lost friend.

After moving to Elton around 25 years ago, David and his wife, who has since passed away, befriended a young woman named Collette. The couple took Collette in and helped her to rebuild her life.

David Housden with one of the Christmas cards he has received

He said: “She was going through a hard time and we looked after her, another Christmas has gone by and I’d love to make contact.”

Sadly, though, he cannot remember her surname.

For years David has received Christmas cards from Collette, though each year there has never been a return address. However, there is some hope for a reunion as on every card there has been a Peterborough post mark on the envelope.

He said: “The cards have always been the first to arrive, I believe she’s married now to a man called Mervyn and has had children. Though those names aren’t on the cards anymore, they’ve probably all grown up and left home.”

It is expected that Collette would be around 50-60 years old now.

If you believe you know who David is searching for then please send an email to: rosie.boon@jpimedia.co.uk.