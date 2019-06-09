Pedal power helps children’s charity

A charity which looks after children with disabilities and additional needs has been given a major boost thanks to a charity cycle ride.

Linx Printing Technologies have been raising money for Peterborough charity Little Miracles, with six cyclists taking on a three day, 372 mile ride. They have also held a car wash, and have raised £1,950 so far.

Paul Gregory, senior electronics engineer at Linx and the organiser of the event said it had been ‘an awesome effort in pretty gruelling conditions’. Sean Robson, Business Development Officer at Little Miracles thanked the cyclists and everyone who helped and said: “The money raised is enough to provide a whole year of weekly two-hour sensory sessions at Little Miracles Peterborough’s playcentre.”