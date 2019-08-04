Party time for 100-year-old Douglas

A great-great-grandfather celebrated his 100th birthday last week, and was still partying away!

Douglas Wilson from Yaxley had an afternoon tea party laid on for him at the Welcome Club in Main Street and another big party organised by his only child, daughter Carol Carpenter. He also received a card from the Queen to mark his milestone.

The former Sainsbury’s butcher and London bus driver has two grandchildren - Mark and Clare, as well as four great-grandchildren and even a great-great-grandson.

Carol said: “He is independent and loves life. He was dancing away at the halls with people from the club!

“He loves being with his grandchildren and going out and socialising.”