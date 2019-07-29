Parking ban to be introduced on city estate

Drivers who park on unenforceable double yellow lines in a Peterborough housing estate will soon face fines thanks to new measures.

Motorists have been parking for free on Hawksbill Way in the Vista Estate next to Peterborough United’s ground, despite the presence of the yellow lines, as the road has not yet been adopted by Peterborough City Council.

Residents have made a number of complaints about the issue - which they say has been made worse by council staff parking there since the move to Fletton Quays.

Letters have now been sent to residents living in the area outlining new restrictions that will come into place at the end of August, following a consultation carried out earlier this year.

They include enforcement of parking restrictions at the Glebe Road end, The London Road entrance and the S bends near Beluga Close. A new 20mph speed limit will also be introduced.

Cllr James Lillis, who represents Fletton and Stanground, welcomed the news - but said he and residents were disappointed by the consultation. He said: “Since the opening of the council’s new Sand Martin House, there has been a marked increase in commuter parking on the estate, some of which has been dangerous and obstructive.

“PCC has now said they will look to start enforcing the existing yellow lines on the estate along with new yellow lines which need to be in place for safety reasons. Having personally witnessed several near misses I believe that on balance it was the correct decision, however, I think that the exact position of the double yellow lines could have involved better consultation with local residents.”

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said staff had been advised not to park in the area.