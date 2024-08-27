Peterborough sporting stars will be looking to follow in Olympic star Jake Jarman’s footsteps and bring home a medal from Paris as the Paralympics are set to begin.

The Paralympics GB team includes a number of athletes from Peterborough and the surrounding area – including triathlete Lauren Steadman – who won Gold at the last games in Tokyo, wheelchair basketball star Lee Manning, and Yaxley shooter Matt Skelhon.

Wisbech cyclist Jody Cundy will also be looking to add to his 11 Paralympic medals (including eight Gold) in the French capital.

It is thought Peterborough’s first ever Paralympian was Erik Vitins, who competed in 1976, taking part in the Middleweight category of Weightlifting coming 7th, and the Wheelchair Relay.

Peterborough’s Jake Jarman won a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics, while former Kings School pupil Ed Lowe won a silver.

The Paralympics start on Wednesday, with full coverage on Channel 4.

Peterborough's Lauren Steadman MBE competed at both the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing and the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London as a swimmer, before switching to the paratriathlon for the 2016 Games in Rio, where she won a silver medal in the Women's PT4, and claimed gold in Tokyo 2020

Peterborough wheelchair basketball star - and former Jack Hunt pupil - Lee Manning has won two Paralympic medals.