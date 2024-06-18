Peterborough’s eyes will be focused on the gymnastics arena at the Olympics once again this year, as city star Jake Jarman will go for Gold in Paris.

A focus on the gym is not unusual for the city at Olympics time, as history maker Louis Smith, from Eye, was a main-stay in Team GB, winning an incredible for medals – including the first for a British male gymnast in a century when he claimed Bronze in Beijing.

Jake has been a shining light for his country at World, European and Commonwealth level in recent years, claiming his first world title in the vault in Antwerp last year.

But It has not only been the gymnastics arena where Peterborough’s focus has been at the Olympics and Paralympics – with athletes from the city and surrounding area picking up a large haul of medals, and other great performances on the biggest sporting stage of them all.

Several – including Louis – have also gone on to have reality TV appearances, especially on Strictly Come Dancing.

The men’s gymnastics is set to begin on July 27 in Paris, with the vault final – where Jake will hopefully be going for gold – taking place on August 4. However, he is expected to take part on a number of pieces of apparatus in Paris, having won four golds at the last Commonwealth Games.

