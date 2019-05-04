Barnack School annual fun runs. EMN-190427-191915009

Parents and children team up to take part in school fun run

Parents and children teamed up to take part in a school fun run.

Mum, dads and kids all got a sprint on to keep warm in the chilly weather during the annual Barnack Primary School Fun Run, which took place on Saturday afternoon. The families could choose between taking part in the 2.5km and 5km Family Fun Runs, with more than 100 runners taking part, and everyone receiving a medal.

1. Barnack School Fun Run

2. Barnack School Fun Run

3. Barnack School Fun Run

4. Barnack School Fun Run

