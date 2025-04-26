Paranormal researcher claims ghostly 'entity' at Oundle hotel warned he was in danger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hotel has connections to a historic beheaded queen

Ghost hunters claim to have received an ominous warning via a Ouija Board during an investigation at a historic hotel near Peterborough.

The team from Paranormal Raw visited the 17th century Talbot Hotel in Oundle – said to be haunted by the beheaded Mary Queen of Scots.

The building, which has stood in its present form in New Street since 1626, was built on the site of a much older inn dating back to the 1500s.

The Talbot Hotel in Oundle, Peterborough (Image: Google). Inset: Paranormal Raw's Matt Long.

An oak staircase at the hotel is believed to have come from the medieval royal palace of Fotheringhay, and said to be the same staircase Mary Queen of Scots descended on the day of her execution at the palace in 1587.

Over the years, guests and staff have reported seeing a shadowy woman in black at the top stairs, while others claimed to have been awoken by the sounds of a woman crying.

Paranormal Raw, based in Norwich, creates TV episodes for streaming platforms including Apple TV and Tubi, as well as ‘webisodes’ for their Youtube and TikTok channels.

During their recent overnight investigation at the hotel, members used a Ouija Board in an attempt to contact spirits. But show creator and lead investigator Matt Long said what they attracted instead was a negative ‘entity’ that’s been ‘attached’ to him since the start of the series in 2023.

Some of the Paranormal Raw team

“This 'entity' has been a reoccurring visitor throughout the series to date, where it has called out my name and another team member,” said Matt.

During the filming of a Ouija Board session in the Mary Queen of Scots room, Matt claims he was warned he was in ‘danger’ by another presence. He also claimed his hand was scratched after feeling an uncomfortable sensation he likened to being stung by nettles.

Moving onto the Oundle Suite – the team’s Spirit Box device also picked up the word ‘bald’ twice – which Matt took to be an insult over his lack of hair. It then said “sacrifice” – with Matt joking replying they only do those sorts of things on Thursdays.

“The hotel is absolutely stunning with a lot of history,” he added. “We had the two most haunted rooms in the hotel, so coming from the modern looking areas to the older sections of the hotel, you can feel a change in atmosphere. The stairwell outside the 'Mary Queen of Scots' room in particular leaves you with a feeling of being watched. I stayed in one of the Suites overnight and there were various paranormal device sensors being triggered during the night.”

The 'Webisode' can be viewed on the Paranormal Raw’s YouTube channel and TikTok.