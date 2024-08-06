Owners of The Ploughman pub in Peterborough look to the future
The owners of the Ploughman Pub in Werrington have spoken of their plans for the hostelry’s future.
Melbourne Leisure Holdings, of Lincolnshire, bought the property in Staniland Way in 2018 from a commercial organisation and afterwards leased it as a pub.
Now. after securing possession of the building, the company says it is looking to find a ‘strong occupier’ and that the premises are suitable for a range of uses.
A spokesman said: “We obtained a County Court Order on July 5 for possession of the premises on or before July 31.
“However, we are looking forward to putting this chapter behind us and finding a strong occupier who will enable the building to fulfil its potential and provide benefit to the wider Werrington community.
“The property is considered suitable for a wide range of uses and Savills have been appointed to market the property.”
