Owners of The Ploughman pub in Peterborough look to the future

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 6th Aug 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 08:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Premises suitable for a range of uses

The owners of the Ploughman Pub in Werrington have spoken of their plans for the hostelry’s future.

Melbourne Leisure Holdings, of Lincolnshire, bought the property in Staniland Way in 2018 from a commercial organisation and afterwards leased it as a pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now. after securing possession of the building, the company says it is looking to find a ‘strong occupier’ and that the premises are suitable for a range of uses.

The Ploughman pub at Werrington, PeterboroughThe Ploughman pub at Werrington, Peterborough
The Ploughman pub at Werrington, Peterborough

A spokesman said: “We obtained a County Court Order on July 5 for possession of the premises on or before July 31.

“However, we are looking forward to putting this chapter behind us and finding a strong occupier who will enable the building to fulfil its potential and provide benefit to the wider Werrington community.

“The property is considered suitable for a wide range of uses and Savills have been appointed to market the property.”

Related topics:WerringtonPeterboroughLincolnshireSavills

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice