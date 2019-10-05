Owners of Buttercross café at Peterborough’s Central Park bid fond farewell after 27 years

If Central Park is the jewel in Peterborough’s crown, they were its heartbeat, but after a 27 year labour of love the owners of the Buttercross café have hung up their aprons.

Vince and Filomena Terranova literally ploughed their life savings into their beloved tea room, selling their home to fund it, and even building it themselves. And their legacy is something to behold - a much-loved business which made the park more amenable, sparked relationships (and weddings) and became a hub for social groups.

The Buttercross being built

“It’s been an absolute joy. It’s our legacy and we are quite proud of it,” said Vince.

The couple (both 57) from Orton Longueville have now sold up, leaving behind not only the tea room but a 95 per cent completed project for a restaurant and function room next door.

Vince said: “Just over a year ago this couple came over and said ‘might you be interested in selling?’ I had been quite poorly a little while back and it certainly made me reflect.”

And when they do look back, it is of working seven days a week (with Fil also working shifts at a restaurant), but also of making friends and making the park a happy place for everyone from mums and tots to pensioners with long-term health conditions.

“It’s not just what you’re doing but the customers - they were our friends. It is a fabulous thing in a fabulous place,” said Vince. Fil added: “It was like my second home. It’s hard now to adjust to being at home.”

Looking back to three decades ago, Vince said: “We thought it was a lovely idea and would encourage people to use the centre of the park again.”

Unfortunately their savings were not enough, so after being turned down for a loan by the banks they sold their home and used the surplus to build the Buttercross, with Vince doing much of the hard labour himself. The early days were tough, but Vince said: “The park became a more pleasant and attractive place.

“It’s changed hugely. In those days it did not have the nice railing, the lighting or the CCTV. There is a refurbished toilet block and additional planting. It really is a fabulous place and the Buttercross became a much loved part of it.”

After 27 years of hard work the couple are now looking forward to a holiday before deciding on their next move.

“It really has been an adventure. We’re grateful for the opportunity,” said Vince.

Tony Forster, Friends of Central Park chair, said lottery funding to transform the park would not have happened without Vince and Fil.

He added: “The Buttercross saw the start of thousands of friendships, and at least one wedding, and Vince and Fil watched with justified pride as children grew up and brought their own children to the café. Their contribution has changed people’s lives, made the park a great place for people to meet and made Peterborough a better place.”