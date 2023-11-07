Ben Jackson, the owner of snooker club Jackson's Lounge, in Market Place, Melton.

​The owner of a Melton snooker club is enjoying a new run of success in the wake of the pandemic.​

The Covid-19 pandemic knocked Ben Jackson’s plans for the club above the WH Smith store in Market Place completely off target after buying the venue early in 2019.

But now the club, called Jackson’s Lounge, is going from strength to strength after year of hard work and determination.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

He said: “The early days were extremely difficult, not knowing when the Covid crisis would end.

"For the first 18 months we were closed more than we were open.”

During the crisis Ben carried out refurbishment work and developed ideas to promote the club and plan for the future.

He made improvements to the pool and bar area and then as lockdown eased the membership began to grow.

Now the number of members stands at well over 200 - triple the amount when Ben took over.

Ben, who won the Melton Times young entrepreneur award in 2021, said: “We have come a long way in four years but there are always improvements which can be made. We have to take it a step at a time."

There have been special events nights with top snooker players Ronnie O’Sullivan, Jimmy White and Kyren Wilson with more in the pipeline.

The club now holds annual championships as well as the popular monthly pool and snooker competitions with cash prizes for the winners.

And some old trophies, left in a cupboard and unused in years, have been refurbished and now bear the names of recent winners.

Last month a new speed pool competition was introduced with 30-minute matches (as many frames that can be fit in) and a 30 then 15-second shot clock.

Ben has also sponsored one of his regulars to take a coaching course so the club should soon have its own coach on hand for anyone wanting to improve their game.

