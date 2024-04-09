Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Like many of us here at the PT, you may still be celebrating Posh’s dramatic win over Wycombe Wanderers in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final on Sunday.

Thanks to a last-gasp winner by golden boy Harrison Burrows, Peterborough United celebrated their first Wembley appearance in a decade by lifting the trophy and writing themselves into the history books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incredibly, you too could own some of this history for yourself as the club – in partnership with MatchWornShirt – has decided to auction off the team shirts worn by our heroes on that monumental day: and you are being encouraged to get involved

Register a bid in the Peterborough United shirt auction and you could own a piece of Posh history.

Unsurprisingly, it’s two-goal hero Burrows’ shirt that’s currently accumulating the most interest.

£545 is the highest bid at time of writing but this is sure to rise before bidding ends at 5pm on Sunday April 14.

It’s worth noting though that goalscorer Burrow’s all-action performance will be remembered for a long, long time – especially by the 20,000+ fans who travelled down to the capital to see history made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team shirt worn by tricky winger Kwame Poku – whose lightning feet proved hard for Wycombe’s defenders to handle on the day – is next most coveted.

You’ll have to find more than £230 if you’d like to get your hands on his signed top.

Shirts adorned by stalwart defender Ronnie Edwards and Coventry-bound Ephron Mason-Clark are also getting plenty of attention, commanding bids of £213 and £122, respectively.

Remember, you have just over a week left to get involved and register your bid via this link.