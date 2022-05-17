Outdoor clothing and equipment retailer, Trepass, is moving into Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre.

The new 3,354 sq ftstore, which is located on the East Mall, next to Millie’s Cookies, will open on May 20.

The arrival of Trespass is the latest in a number of new attractions to arrive at the shopping centre, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

New retailers are moving into the Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough as work construction work continues on a 10-screen Empire cinema.

A spokesperson for Trespass said the store would bring a new retail mix for shoppers wanting the very best in outdoor apparel and specialist gear.

The retailer offers a range of clothing from watersports to camping, hiking and backpacking plus a vast collection of equipment backed up by a team of expert staff.

Established in 1938, the company has now grown to be one of the most successful outdoor s brands across the world with over 300 stores in 60 countries.

Mark Broad, Queensgate centre director, said: “This is a fantastic new retail offering for Queensgate that complements our existing retailers.

"This is the year that we can all go out and enjoy the outdoors again and having the experts in Trepass on our doorstep is a great addition for us all.”

The store will be opening with an offer, which is being shared on Queensgate’s social media channels this week.

News of the arrival of Trespass comes after indoor mini-golf brand Puttstars announced it is to invest £2.5 million in a new facility of three mini golf course inside the Queensgate.

The facility will be built within the extension that is currently being built at the Queensgate as part of its plans to open a 10-screen cinema operated by Empire.

Last month, the Card Factory announced it was opening a store in Queensgate creating six jobs.

Health food retailer Holland & Barrett is also a new arrival at the shopping centre along with Cards Direct, which created 10 jobs when it opened last summer.