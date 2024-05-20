Out of sight! Peterborough optician marks two decades of saving people’s vision
A Specsavers optician from Peterborough is celebrating 20 years of helping people make the most of their vision.
Daniel Penniston, who is now a dispensing optician and customer service partner for home visits, began his optical career back in 2004.
Back then, the eager teenager was a frame advisor at Specsavers’ Peterborough store, helping people choose frames to suit their needs.
After flourishing in his initial role, Daniel completed an optical assistant and certificate 3 programme, an accreditation which enabled him to move up to dispensing glasses.
As time went on, the maturing young man progressed to become front-of-house team leader at the Peterborough store, then an area manager for both the Peterborough and Serpentine Green stores.
Daniel’s ever-increasing expertise and experience saw his career enjoy another rise when, in 2021, he became a home visits partner – the job he does now – across Norwich and the surrounding areas.
It is very apt that Daniel is celebrating this major milestone now, as this week (May 13-19) is national Learning at Work Week.
No-one could argue that the 37-year-old dad of two isn’t a great example of just how beneficial learning on the job can be.
Describing his decision to join Specsavers as “one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” Daniel said his passion for the job remains just as high as it was when he was 17.
“I’m 20 years in and still enjoy every single day.”
Daniel visits around 6,000 people each year, conducting sight tests both in customers’ homes and in care homes across Norfolk and Suffolk.
His love for the role comes from the fact it affords countless opportunities “to help people and make a difference in their lives.”
“Often you will be the first person they have seen for a few weeks,” he said: “it’s incredibly rewarding.”
Steve Emmingham, Peterborough Specsavers retail director, was among those in awe of Daniel’s impressive 20-year journey:
“We are so proud of Daniel, watching him progress through the ranks here in our store and now with his own Specsavers domiciliary business,” he said.
“Now he is helping even more people in such an important way.”