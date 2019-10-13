Organisers of Thomas Cook winter ball appeal for donations after company’s collapse hits budget

Organisers of the Thomas Cook winter ball are appealing for donations and raffle prizes after the company’s collapse severely hit the event’s budget.

More than 1,000 members of staff in Peterborough lost their jobs due to the travel giant’s demise.

This has also had a knock-on effect for the firm’s winter ball, which had been seven months in the making but has now seen its budget suffer.

Co-organiser Olivia Mathewson said: “We’re looking for any donations that can help our Thomas Cook family have an amazing evening with unforgettable memories. This could be any prizes for our raffle, or any donations towards the night itself.”

A fundraising page set up for donations adds: “We’re trying very hard to make sure the ball will be the best night of the year for all of our Thomas Cook family.

“Many of our colleagues didn’t get to say goodbye and we want to make sure we can make this goodbye memorable.”

The event is on Saturday, November 16 at the Marriott in Lynch Wood.

Tickets are £30 and are only for Thomas Cook staff.

Anyone wishing to buy tickets should message Olivia or Ellie Pettit on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/olivia.mathewson.7), (https://www.facebook.com/elliepettitt).

Donations can also be made to the JustGiving page which has been set up - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/olivia-mathewson.