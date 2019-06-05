Opening date revealed for new McDonald’s restaurant in Peterborough

A new McDonald’s restaurant will open in Peterborough later this month.

The restaurant will open at the Morrisons in Lincoln Road on Wednesday, June 19 under local franchisee Matt Jarrett and will create 130 new jobs, it has been stated.

It will include digital features such as: self-order kiosks, table service and the ‘click and collect’ service via the My McDonald’s app.

Mr Jarrett started his career with McDonald’s nearly 35 years ago and now owns and operates nine restaurants in the local area.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing a brand new restaurant to Peterborough. It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone.

“I’m proud to employ a great range of people - from students, to graduates, to those looking after a family or interested in a change of career, my business employs people with a variety of demands on their time and with differing family or study commitments.

“What’s more, the new digital kiosks and table service have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and we hope to see a fantastic response to these features. We are very excited to open our doors to customers and we look forward to seeing customers and staff embracing the new features in this busy part of the town.”