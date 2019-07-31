Onlooker describes how EastEnders TV crews redecorated Peterborough station to shoot scene for new episode

An onlooker has described how TV crews redecorated Orton Mere station in Peterborough to film part of a new EastEnders episode.

Filming of the BBC soap has been taking place in Peterborough over the past few days at the rail line, with a number of onlookers noticing the station name of ‘Walford Common’ had sprung up.

Paul Ritchie spotted the Walford Common sign at Orton Mere

Walford is the fictional borough in east London where the programme is set.

The BBC has declined to comment, but the Peterborough Telegraph understands filming has now finished for the episode, which is likely to air around the end of September.

Photos from the scene show it was wet during parts of filming, while the character Bobby Beale was also spotted.

Filming taking place. Photo: Paul Ritchie

Fans will have to wait a good few weeks, though, to find out the storyline.

Paul Ritchie, who spotted the TV crews, told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I was walking with my family on Monday evening when we spotted that Orton Mere station had been redecorated with modern fittings such as car park signs, shelters and CCTV cameras.

“We recognised it as a film set but the new station sign was partially covered to stop us from identifying the programme or film in question. I asked on Twitter whether anyone knew anything and someone said they had heard EastEnders was shooting a scene.

“We returned on Tuesday, by which time the station sign was indeed revealed as EastEnders location Walford Common and filming was underway. There was a bit of a downpour, but the crew didn’t seem too fazed by it! They’d brought with them several vans of equipment as well as a coach for personnel.

Filming taking place. Photo: Paul Ritchie

“I don’t know whether it was a large enough operation to significantly benefit local businesses, but hopefully activities like this will raise awareness and funds for the Nene Valley Railway.”