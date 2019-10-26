Online shopping blamed for closure of popular fishing tackle shop in Peterborough

The owner of leading Peterborough fishing tackle store Shelton’s has blamed the rise in online shopping for its closure after 40 years.

The independent, family run store in Stanground is set to close at the end of a closing down sale.

Owner Charles Shelton told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Effectively we have been going for a long time, but the internet is killing the high street and more and more people are buying online.

“We can’t, unfortunately, match all the prices of online, and you get people coming in to the shop and not buying from the shop, but instead going online to buy.”

Mr Shelton thanked customers who have supported the store and staff.

“We thank them very much for their support,” he said. “I’d especially like to thank the staff who are wonderful. It’s very sad that it has come to this.”

Staff at Shelton’s are said to be ‘devastated’ at the news after being told of the closure four weeks ago. A staff member said the news was a shock but that they have been grateful for the support from customers.

A statement on the store’s website said: “We are very sad to confirm that Sheltons is to close. All the staff members are totally devastated at the news, and we would like to thank all the customers for the support and kind words we have had over the last couple of very tough weeks.

“We are open as usual with the closing down sale, we will then be open until all stock is sold, with January 7 being the very last day of trading.

“A massive thank you to all the great customers we have had over the 40 years the shop has been open, we will truly miss you and the friendships we have made with so many amazing characters.”

One of the largest angling outlets in East Anglia, Shelton’s has provided anglers with an array of equipment for four decades at the 7000 square foot store in Stanground,

The news has been greeted with surprise and dismay by many customers. On the Shelton’s Facebook page customer Mark Smith wrote: “Really gutted to hear this sad news! Been going there since I was a kid! All the staff have been amazing over the years with their knowledge and help. A very sad loss especially with the ‘Shelton‘ name going from Peterborough.”

Lee Ellis posted: “I am really saddened to hear that the shop and staff could not be saved. I bought my first carp gear from you early 80s and it was typically like being a kid in a sweetshop, still is! I have to say that Richard always took the time to chat and was/is a fantastic representative of the shop.”

Lester Pratt posted: “Another nail in the coffin for independant shops. Anglers will rue the day when a big chain makes them travel miles for their essentials. Not a pretty picture for the future of our sport.Good luck to all the staff in their future. Hope they all find employment soon.”