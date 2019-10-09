One road to close and one to re-open as Peterborough roadworks progress

The next stage of roadworks in Fletton and Stanground is set to start - with one road due to re-open, and another to close.

As part of Peterborough City Council’s Safer Journeys to School scheme, work to widen footpaths between Fletton Cemetery and South Street got under way back in August.

The first phase of the work, which has seen Whittlesey Road closed to traffic will be completed today (Wednesday October 9).

Phase two of the work will see Whittlesey Road re-open but Fletton High Street and South Street will now close. Phase two is expected to run until the end of the works on October 25.

The completed works will see two new zebra crossings installed in Fletton High Street and South Street along with other localised highway improvements.

The new wider footpaths and crossings will help improve safety for pedestrians in the area, particularly school children, who need to cross Whittlesey Road near a busy double roundabout.

Carriageway surfacing between the roundabouts will take place on 21/22 October under a full closure of the junction between 8am - 4pm.

Motorists are advised to note that all four access roads will be closed including the two roundabouts. This work has been planned to coincide with the school half term holiday.

Bus passengers are also being advised that there will be small localised diversions in place for the number three and five Stagecoach bus services. Where stops are temporarily closed passengers should use the next nearest available stop.

Councillor Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for strategic planning, said: “The project is progressing well and once finished will improve safety for pedestrians and motorists in what can be a busy section of road.

“We expect that the work will continue to cause some disruption and urge motorists to be aware of this. We recommend planning journeys in advance, seeking alternative routes where possible and listening out for travel updates through local media.”