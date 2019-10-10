On World Mental Health Day, discover this lesser-known Peterborough beauty spot to relax

Today is World Mental Health Day, and to mark the occasion Nene Park is inviting visitors to relax and recharge.

Woodston Reach is a lesser-known area of Nene Park surrounded by impressive ash and hawthorn trees. Located to the east of the Orton Mere car park, it is a wooded area offering great walking opportunities if visitors are looking for something a little bit quieter than Ferry Meadows.

Nene Park is inviting residents to discover Woodston Reach

The area was cleared earlier this year to create a peaceful clearing named ‘Woodston Rest’, where visitors can sit and admire the specimen trees – as well as the newly planted hawthorn saplings and apple trees.

As part of the award-winning Moments with Trees project which ran until earlier this year, a new bespoke bench was carved by Quercus Woodcraft from oak and sycamore from Nene Park, meaning that visitors can now take a rest in style to enjoy this stunning spot.