On World Mental Health Day, discover this lesser-known Peterborough beauty spot to relax

Nene Park is inviting residents to discover Woodston Reach
Today is World Mental Health Day, and to mark the occasion Nene Park is inviting visitors to relax and recharge.

Woodston Reach is a lesser-known area of Nene Park surrounded by impressive ash and hawthorn trees. Located to the east of the Orton Mere car park, it is a wooded area offering great walking opportunities if visitors are looking for something a little bit quieter than Ferry Meadows.

The area was cleared earlier this year to create a peaceful clearing named ‘Woodston Rest’, where visitors can sit and admire the specimen trees – as well as the newly planted hawthorn saplings and apple trees.

As part of the award-winning Moments with Trees project which ran until earlier this year, a new bespoke bench was carved by Quercus Woodcraft from oak and sycamore from Nene Park, meaning that visitors can now take a rest in style to enjoy this stunning spot.