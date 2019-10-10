Olympic swimmer puts Peterborough home on the market

The home of a Olympic swimmer has gone up for sale in Thorney.

Mark Stevens, who competed for Great Britain in the 100m and 200m freestyle relay finals in the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Games, has put his home at 3 The Green, Thorney, where he lives with wife Helen and two children, on the market for £625,000. The five bedroom listed townhouse with a gated driveway is one of just five homes with a prominent position on Thorney’s attractive village green which overlooks the well-known Abbey. Mark said: “My wife and I have had 13 very happy years at 3 The Green and we have raised both our children here. Reluctantly, the time has come for us to sell so that we can spend more time on the Norfolk coast. Both our children sail so we have bought a house out there which will allow us more time to take advantage of their hobby. We have made lifelong friends in Thorney helped along by the fact that so many social occasions have been centred around the green which plays host to regular fetes, and a bi-annual flower festival, which brings the whole village together. Being at the heart of a village with such a strong community has been invaluable to us and we will treasure so many fond memories of the house and the area as a family. Emotionally, we don’t want to leave at all but it’s time for our next chapter and we have no doubt that whoever buys the house will make as many happy memories here as we have.” James Abbott of Stamford based selling agent Savills said: “3 The Green has a great feel and flow and it’s quite clear a huge amount of thought and time has gone in to its design and layout. Situated in an idyllic village, the house and its setting is absolutely charming and would be well suited to a family wanting to live in an area with a friendly, community feel along with the convenience of having a shop, chemist, public library, public house and a good primary school on the doorstep.” The property can be viewed online at: https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbsmrsssg170051.

