Nude swimming coming to Peterborough Lido

Nude swimming is coming to Peterborough Lido.

Skinny dippers will have the chance to shed their clothes as part of the Great British Skinny Dip 2017, organised by British Naturism.

The Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris

The organisation said: “Even in these enlightened days of the 21st Century, many of us still assume that not wearing any clothes in a public place is going to get you arrested. Not so!

“It’s been that way for over a decade, but British Naturism have engineered a change in the way public nudity is treated by the police and all officers are now being trained properly.

“The law is clear: if you remove your clothes with the intention of causing someone alarm and distress then you are likely to get into trouble. If you are removing your clothes to celebrate your humanity, to do something exhilarating and to feel the breeze on your body and the water all over your skin, then no problem!

“With global warming pushing the summer temperatures ever higher, it’s actually the sensible way to be!”

The Peterborough Lido Skinny Dip at the pool in Bishop’s Road is taking place on Saturday, July 6 from 7.30pm to 9pm.

For more information, visit: https://www.greatbritishskinnydip.co.uk/events/peterborough-lido-skinny-dip/.