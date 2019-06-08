Non-Muslims take part in charity fast

Non-Muslims took part in a sponsored fast during Ramadan to raise more than £4,000 for local charity Children of Adam.

Around 40 people avoided food and drink between 3am and 9pm to coincide with the fasting time for Muslims during the holy month.

They were then able to break their fast at Ibrahimi Restaurant, with the restaurant generously slashing the bill as a reward for their efforts.

A delighted Atiq Rehman, one of the charity’s co-founders, said: “I’d like to say ‘thank you’ from the whole team at Children of Adam to everyone who fasted and supported our charity.”

He added: “The money raised will go to help orphans around the world.”