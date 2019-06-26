Nominations open to recognise Peterborough’s unsung heroes

Nominations are open for the Peterborough Civic Awards.

The awards were launched five years ago by Peterborough City Council to recognise residents, groups, organisations and businesses that make a real difference and help bring communities together.

The nomination categories for the awards are:

- Young Person

- Lifetime Achievement

- Community Involvement

- Business

- Environment

- Contribution to Art and Culture

- Contribution to Sports.

Cllr Peter Hiller, chairman of the council’s Honours Panel, said: “The Civic Awards are a once-a-year opportunity to recognise and reward Peterborough people who go the extra mile for others, often giving their time for free and making a difference to the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents.

“If you know a shining star in the community, nominating them for an award is a great way to mark their contribution and publicly acknowledge all that they do.

“Going through the nominations is one of the highlights of my role on the council’s Honours Panel and I hope we see a similarly high number of applications as in the previous five years since the Civic Awards were launched.”

Anyone can nominate a resident, group, organisation or business within the city for an award as long as the nominee meets the criteria for that award.

Nomination forms are available to download on the council’s website at www.peterborough.gov.uk, from the Town Hall reception or by emailing susan.proctor@peterborough.gov.uk.

The closing date for nominations is October 30.

Nominations can also be posted to Susan Proctor, Civic Awards, Governance Department, Peterborough City Council, Town Hall, Peterborough, PE1 1HG, or emailed to susan.proctor@peterborough.gov.uk.

Following the closing date all nominations will be passed on to the Honours Panel which will meet in November to draw up a shortlist of finalists and select winners in each category.

The winners of the Civic Awards will be announced at the council meeting in December, followed by a presentation ceremony in the new year at the Town Hall.