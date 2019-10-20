No progress on improved disability access into Queensgate two years after promises of action

Disabled people were promised two years ago that access into Queensgate Shopping Centre would be improved, but no progress has yet been made.

In November 2017 the Peterborough Telegraph joined senior figures from Peterborough City Council and Queensgate to try the different routes from the station to the shopping centre in a wheelchair to better understand how difficult the journey is for people who are disabled.

The difficulties identified during the activity prompted council cabinet member Cllr Peter Hiller to remark: “People are coming into the city and can’t access the main shopping centre.

“I will certainly be lobbying for changes. Having had it demonstrated to me I had not realised the impediment for disabled, blind and partially sighted people.”

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate, added: “There’s a great dialogue between the owners and the council and it’s something that will come on the agenda shortly.”

Asked over the past fortnight if any progress has been made Queensgate declined to comment.

A council spokeswoman said: “The council considers the needs of disabled residents when drawing up highways schemes and we have worked closely with the Disability Forum on all our public realm schemes in the city centre to ensure routes are as accessible as possible.” She added that new technology to help guide deaf and blind people from the train station through the city centre to Midgate House had been installed after a successful grant application.

