No elf and safety as Claus come out for Peterborough football match

The Christmas spirit was brought onto the football pitch for a charity match held between Santas and Elves.

Two teams dressed in festive kits came together at the home of Yaxley FC on Monday night for the match organised by recent Pride of Peterborough winner Marco Sementa.

The Santa v. Elves match in Yaxley

The former local footballer has raised more than £30,000 which has been spread among many charities after organising in excess of 120 matches.

Marco originally began fundraising for MacMillan Cancer Support, the favourite charity of his mum Shayne, after she passed away, and has also helped raise thousands of pounds carrying out other charity endeavours.

The matches have featured players ranging from 17 to 71 years old, with family members all getting involved.