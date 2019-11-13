Night flying to take place at RAF Wittering

Night flying is expected at RAF Wittering in the week commencing Monday, November 18.

Transport aircraft crews plan to train with Night Vision Goggles (NVG) and training could continue until 1am each night until Saturday, November 23.

Operating under the cover of night is essential to modern military operations and NVG are a tactical advantage and enable crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness.

Wing Commander Nick Maxey said: “NVG operations are very different from flying in daylight hours. Pilots have to be properly trained in the use of NVG and flying in darker conditions.”

RAF Wittering is reaching out to its neighbours and the nearby equestrian establishments to inform them of a change to the usual pattern of flying activity.

The station is one of several that supports night flying; a variety of airfields and environments gives crews a breadth of experience and ensures that no single area is unduly burdened.

Wing Commander Maxey added: “Our aircrews and tactical air traffic controllers are better prepared for operations when thy have completed NVG training. Our airfield is a genuine asset to defence and it is right that we make the best use of it.”