NHS workers in Peterborough are being offered free taxis on Christmas Day

Goldstar Diamond Cars taxi service are offering staff at Peterborough City Hospital free journeys on Christmas Day.

Workers can go from the hospital and to their homes if they are working on Christmas up to the value of £15. Those using the service will be asked to provide an NHS ID card upon the taxi’s arrival.

Faz Ali, Goldstar Diamond Cars said: “We would like to assist them this Christmas, we appreciate what a fantastic job the NHS do.

“Taking into consideration that they will be working hard, spending the special time away from their families to help the general public while most of us are at home enjoying the festive period. They will have enough to worry about this Christmas so we would like to take care of their travel.

This has been inspired by the fact that other transport companies will be closed or provide limited travel on this day, Goldstar diamond cars would like to take that pressure off the NHS staff.”

Goldstar Diamond Cars can be reached on: 01733 777888, 01733 333888 or 01733 310777