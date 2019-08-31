New volunteer coordinator at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has welcomed Tina Parkinson as its new volunteer coordinator.

Tina, from Stamford, will be responsible for recruiting and training new volunteers and supporting the hospice’s existing 300-strong volunteer team who give their time and skills so the hospice can be there when it matters for local families.

Tina said: “In my first few weeks of being at Thorpe Hall I have already seen the immeasurable difference made by our compassionate team of volunteers. From providing companionship to patients and their families and carers and working on our wards, to serving up delicious refreshments in our hospice coffee shop, maintaining our beautiful gardens, providing administrative assistance and supporting our many fundraising events.

“Our volunteers really are at the heart of the hospice.

“I am really excited to be working at Thorpe Hall and I am hugely inspired by the care given here. Everybody plays a huge part in being able to make a different to patients and their families and I am thrilled to be part of the team.”

Tina joins the Sue Ryder from charity Homestart Lincolnshire where she spent nine years managing and supporting volunteers and families.

To volunteer for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/volunteer or call Tina Parkinson at the hospice on 01733 225900.