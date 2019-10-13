New venue for Peterborough association

Peterborough Veterans Association in their new premises at Westgate Church hall following the closure of the Northminster car park building. EMN-190913-173832009
The Peterborough Veterans Association will now meet at Westgate Church in the city centre.

The group had been meeting near the Northminster Car Park, but have moved as the car park is to be demolished.