New van to feed Peterborough’s homeless

More than £30,000 has been raised for a new van to help feed the homeless in Peterborough.

The 3 Pillars - Feeding the Homeless Trust was presented with a brand new van by Max Bayes, the Provincial Grand Master of the Freemasons in Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire.

The handover of the new van

The trust has served the homeless community in Peterborough since 2016, providing food, clothing, tents, sleeping bags and toiletries to those in need in the city at The Brewery Tap car park in Westgate every Tuesday and Thursday. The old van will now be used to support homeless people in Wellingborough.