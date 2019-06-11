New table tennis tables at Peterborough parks

Families in Peterborough can enjoy games of table tennis in some of the city’s best-loved parks.

Peterborough City Council has teamed up with Viridor, Table Tennis England and Living Sport to install eight new table tennis tables across the city.

The tables have been installed in Central Park (two), Itter Park (two), Nene Valley Community Centre (one), Connect Park (two) and Braybrook (one). They are free to use, with bats and balls available to borrow.

The new tables in Central Park were officially opened by the Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr Gul Nawaz, at a special event on Saturday.

Cllr Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for recreation, said: “We are keen to get more and more people active in our communities, especially in parks and open spaces across the city.

“With the school summer holidays just around the corner the new tables present families with a great chance to get outdoors and have some fun.”

Meanwhile, the council will be working with table tennis clubs from the Peterborough area as part of a new scheme to offer people the chance to learn skills from local coaches and find out about community table tennis.

Ping! is an opportunity for table tennis to be visible, accessible, free and sociable in public places.

For more information about the initiative and how to get involved visit www.pingengland.co.uk.